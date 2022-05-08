Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.06

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.06 and last traded at $37.06, with a volume of 4950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

