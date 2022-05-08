Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Price Target Raised to 15.00

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 12.70 to 15.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Akbank T.A.S. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of AKBTY stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

