TD Securities Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$37.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.52% from the stock’s current price.

SNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.79.

TSE SNC opened at C$25.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$24.14 and a 52-week high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0500001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$48,135.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at C$156,516.49. Also, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114,405.52.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

