True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TNT.UN. National Bankshares lowered their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 target price on True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.27. The firm has a market cap of C$572.23 million and a P/E ratio of 11.22. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.23.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

