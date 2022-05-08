Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $116.66

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $116.66 and last traded at $116.66, with a volume of 4390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.99.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $369,613.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,826.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,015 shares of company stock worth $6,094,555 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

