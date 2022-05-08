Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$13.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.58.

SPB opened at C$11.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$10.80 and a 12 month high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.6974888 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

