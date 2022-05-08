ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Shares of AETUF opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 15.22%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

