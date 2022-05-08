National Bankshares Cuts Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$23.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.85.

Savaria stock opened at C$15.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$15.15 and a 52 week high of C$22.63. The stock has a market cap of C$978.59 million and a P/E ratio of 81.50.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$182.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 260.32%.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total transaction of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,185,375.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

