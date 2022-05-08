Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.40% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TKO. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.23.
TKO stock opened at C$2.19 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.92 and a twelve month high of C$3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The firm has a market cap of C$626.97 million and a PE ratio of 16.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.61.
In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960.
About Taseko Mines (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
