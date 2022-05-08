Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TKO. Panmure Gordon upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.23.

TKO stock opened at C$2.19 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.92 and a twelve month high of C$3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The firm has a market cap of C$626.97 million and a PE ratio of 16.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.61.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$796,960.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

