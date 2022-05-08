SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$45.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNC. TD Securities decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.79.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$25.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.40. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$24.14 and a twelve month high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$48,135.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$156,516.49.

About SNC-Lavalin Group (Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.