Raymond James Analysts Give Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) a C$44.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$44.00 price target on Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Standpoint Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Russel Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a C$36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.61.

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$32.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.09. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$29.38 and a 52 week high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 2.7616366 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

