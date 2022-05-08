Scotiabank Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$38.50

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RUS has been the subject of several other reports. Standpoint Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target (up from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a C$36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.61.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$32.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.09. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$29.38 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.78.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.7616366 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Russel Metals (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.