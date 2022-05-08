TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CSFB reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.20.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$17.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.06. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$22.55.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

