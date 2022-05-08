TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect TRxADE HEALTH to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. On average, analysts expect TRxADE HEALTH to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ MEDS opened at $1.57 on Friday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
About TRxADE HEALTH (Get Rating)
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.