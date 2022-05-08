TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect TRxADE HEALTH to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. On average, analysts expect TRxADE HEALTH to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MEDS opened at $1.57 on Friday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRxADE HEALTH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

About TRxADE HEALTH (Get Rating)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

