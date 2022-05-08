Microchip Technology (MCHP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCHP opened at $67.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 468.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,776,000 after buying an additional 2,790,097 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,107,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after buying an additional 380,316 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 967,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,258,000 after purchasing an additional 492,834 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 92,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

