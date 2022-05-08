Kosmos Energy (KOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KOS opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 3.06. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,722,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 491,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,538,000 after purchasing an additional 210,164 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 288,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,055,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,431 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

