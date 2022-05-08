Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 million, a PE ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -499.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

ICMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.