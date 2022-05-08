Helios Technologies (HLIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Helios Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.350-$4.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.35-$4.60 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

