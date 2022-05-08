Cipher Mining (CIFR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CIFR stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cipher Mining by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Cipher Mining by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, an industrial-scale Bitcoin mining company, focuses on the development and operation of cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Rye, New York.

