InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based medications, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol in diseases with unmet medical need. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

