Cronos Group (CRON) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Cronos Group to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cronos Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRON opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 19.25. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cronos Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 689,069 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 203,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

