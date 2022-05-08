Clarus (CLAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Clarus to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Clarus has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clarus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clarus alerts:

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. Clarus has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $844.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

CLAR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Clarus by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Clarus by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.