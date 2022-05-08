GTY Technology (GTYH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 89.04%. The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect GTY Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GTY Technology stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. GTY Technology has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

In other news, CEO Tj Parass acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 33.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GTY Technology by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in GTY Technology by 466.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in GTY Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 574.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTYH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

