Cano Health (CANO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Cano Health to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Cano Health has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.88 million. On average, analysts expect Cano Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CANO stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 432,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 85,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 165,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 83,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CANO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cano Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

