Finance Of America Companies (FOA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Finance Of America Companies to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $382.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.62 million. On average, analysts expect Finance Of America Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

FOA stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. Finance Of America Companies has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $410,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,340 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 50,051 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.47.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.