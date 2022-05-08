Castle Biosciences (CSTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $539.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 35,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,696 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

