Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Financial Review

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor N/A -19.64% -8.72% Maxeon Solar Technologies -32.49% -60.80% -24.68%

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million 4.65 -$26.53 million N/A N/A Maxeon Solar Technologies $783.28 million 0.52 -$254.52 million ($6.56) -1.82

Valens Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Valens Semiconductor and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20

Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 252.24%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 52.30%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

