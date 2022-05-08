Devon Energy Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.66 Per Share (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the energy company will earn $6.66 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

DVN stock opened at $69.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

