Contrasting Axos Financial (AX) and The Competition

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) is one of 115 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Axos Financial to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Axos Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 32.23% 16.41% 1.61% Axos Financial Competitors 20.25% 8.22% 0.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axos Financial and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $723.12 million $215.71 million 9.64 Axos Financial Competitors $832.80 million $230.73 million 7.12

Axos Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Axos Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Axos Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial Competitors 430 1836 1471 96 2.32

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 31.73%. Given Axos Financial’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Axos Financial beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate term unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text messaging banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.