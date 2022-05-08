Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) versus PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Critical Comparison

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Riskified and PayPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50 PayPal 1 11 30 0 2.69

Riskified presently has a consensus target price of $12.79, indicating a potential upside of 172.62%. PayPal has a consensus target price of $154.07, indicating a potential upside of 88.63%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than PayPal.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -75.96% -49.24% -27.27% PayPal 13.87% 17.90% 5.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Riskified and PayPal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $229.14 million 3.23 -$178.88 million N/A N/A PayPal $25.37 billion 3.73 $4.17 billion $3.03 26.96

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified.

Summary

PayPal beats Riskified on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

