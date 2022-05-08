LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.40.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $97.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.49. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $88.13 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.30.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria Renna Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

