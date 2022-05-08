StockNews.com Downgrades Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $426.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 15.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Financial Institutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Financial Institutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Financial Institutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

