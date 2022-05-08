PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of PDF Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $889.58 million, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.42. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,163,000 after purchasing an additional 96,604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,384,000 after buying an additional 80,925 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,242,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after buying an additional 353,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

