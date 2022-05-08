CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

PRTS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.20.

PRTS opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $426.53 million, a PE ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

