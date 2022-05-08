Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.92.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Incyte has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 218,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

