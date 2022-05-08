Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.92.
Shares of INCY stock opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Incyte has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71.
In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 218,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
