StockNews.com Downgrades Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.15). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

In related news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 62,840 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16,265.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

