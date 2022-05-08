Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.09.

ZBH opened at $120.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 116.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $174.84.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $256,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $228,026,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $197,607,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

