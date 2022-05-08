W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 183,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 75.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.