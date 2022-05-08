Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Insurance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE UVE opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other Universal Insurance news, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,355. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 105.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $142,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

