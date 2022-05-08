United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $382.33.

Shares of URI opened at $295.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.42. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

