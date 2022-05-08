Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TEVA. Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.14.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 608,631 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 251.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 255,708 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

