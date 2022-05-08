StockNews.com Upgrades HP (NYSE:HPQ) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,951 shares of company stock worth $4,705,657 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

