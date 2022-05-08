Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.20.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $125.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.47 and its 200 day moving average is $152.54. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

