Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMOGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:IMO opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.53. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

