Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of KTB opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $67.39.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

