StockNews.com Upgrades Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

EVC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Entravision Communications stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $384.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $233.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

