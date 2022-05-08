StockNews.com Lowers iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut iStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

STAR opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. iStar has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 9.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iStar by 207.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iStar by 87.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iStar by 239.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

