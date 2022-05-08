Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

NYSE HY opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $555.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.55). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is -10.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

