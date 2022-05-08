PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for PHX Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.74.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$105.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.00 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday.

PHX stock opened at C$6.54 on Friday. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.44 and a 1-year high of C$7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.47. The stock has a market cap of C$313.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86.

In other news, Director Randolph M. Charron sold 5,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total transaction of C$32,075.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,346 shares in the company, valued at C$260,851.36. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$249,123.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,295,813.61. Insiders sold a total of 279,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,546 over the last three months.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

