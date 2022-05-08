StockNews.com Lowers Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

OII opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 3.00.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 59.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 57.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 28.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

